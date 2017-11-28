Canyon Lakes Winter 2017-2018 Pile Burning Plans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland plans to take advantage of changing weather conditions as we move into winter to burn slash piles left from multiple fuels reductions and hazardous tree removal projects.

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

Over the last few years more than 20,000 slash piles have been burned on the district. Typically, one to 40 larger machine piles could be burned a day with a minimum of six inches of snow cover.

Area with machine piles ready for burning is:

Crown Point (located south of Rustic on Forest Road 139 near Salt Cabin Park)

If you would like to receive regular updates about burning in your area, please contact Reghan Cloudman at 970-295-6770 or rcloudman@fs.fed.us to get added to the district’s email contact list. Burning is also announced on our recorded information line at 970-498-1030 and information is posted online at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.