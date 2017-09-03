Car show enthusiasts get a second chance

“The Old Town Car Show is a rain or shine event,” noted the listing for the popular show when it was originally scheduled for May 2017.

They weren’t counting on snow.

The annual show, which draws hundreds of exhibitors and spectators to downtown Fort Collins, had been scheduled for May 20—the Saturday after the spring snowstorm.

The show was canceled.

Not all exhibitors got the word on cancellation in time, but some made the best of it. “Old Town Fort Collins Car show was canceled. If you are out and about with your car, a lot of us are gathering at Justine’s Pizza. They have a lot of parking and say we are all welcome to come. Just an informal hang out / meet and greet. Bring your Cars!!!!” said one gentleman on the event’s Facebook listing.

Now, car show fans get a second chance. The rescheduled show is set for Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the streets that surround Old Town, Fort Collins. Cars will be displayed on East Mountain Ave, East Walnut St., and Remington and Mathews Streets at Mountain Avenue. The show is free to the public.



Registration on the day of the show is from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The awards ceremony is at 2:00 p.m., so cast your votes before that time to have yours counted. The information booth for registration and voting will be at the corner of East Mountain Avenue and Walnut Street.

Enthusiasts are already looking forward to it. “Undoubtedly, one of my favorite weekends of the year is when 300 classic and custom automobiles take residence on the streets of Old Town Fort Collins,” said car enthusiast Felix Wong of Fort Collins.

In previous years, the event has attracted hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles, new and old, stock and custom, domestic and import.

This year’s show is being presented by Heilbruns NAPA Fort Collins and Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center, which is celebrating its 70th year in the automobile repair business in Fort Collins.

Fans will be voting for “Nelsen’s Nicest Nine” to help celebrate Nelsen’s 70th anniversary. The nine categories will be:

Best Street Rod (1959 & Earlier)

Best Vintage Stock/ OEM Original (1900-1960)

Best Stock/ OEM Original (1961-2017)

Best Modified (all years)

Best Muscle Cars (1960-1985)

Best Late Model (1986-2017)

Best Import (all years)

Best Truck (all years)

Best in Show (all vehicles will be eligible for this)

Cost to enter is $25 per vehicle. To register a vehicle before the show, go to http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/old-town-car-show or call (970) 484-6500.