Celebrate at family-friendly First Night Fort Collins

December 28, 2017 Sally Roth Events 0

 

Make plans to be Downtown on New Year’s Eve for First Night Fort Collins! Presented by UC Health, this non-alcoholic, FREE, family-oriented, arts-based celebration attracts an all-ages audience to 30+ performances at 7 venues throughout Downtown. The event runs from 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, with fireworks at 10:00 p.m. to cap off the night. For detailed info, including parking suggestions, the First Night Shuttle and other details to help plan your evening at the festivities, visit http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/first-night-fort-collins

 

