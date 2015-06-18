Celebration of life for Bonnie Rothman is July 2

Share stories and honor the beautiful soul of Bonnie Rothman on Thursday, July 2, at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Stuart St. in Fort Collins.

Reception will follow at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

You are invited to contribute short (3 to 5 minute) stories, readings or tributes, as well as finger foods to share during the reception (with detailed labels for those with food sensitivities). Water, plates and utensils will be provided.