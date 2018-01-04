The Center for Fine At Photography – Portraits 2018 Exhibition Event

Exhibition: December 22-January 27, 2018 Free Admission

Artist + Public Reception: January 26, 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Doors at 5:30 ) Free

Portraits 2018 Photography Exhibition This exhibition presents a variety of unique portraits that take us beyond the ordinary and transport us into the lives of others. “Whether carefully composed or caught on the fly, the best portrait photographs intrigue because they allow us to explore more than just the unique physical characteristics of a person’s face. They are, in essence, about empathy. As invitations to consider someone else’s circumstances, portraits include hints about things that are obscured, making visible the undisclosed machinations of an individual’s heart and mind. On another level, portraits speak to the mysteries and complexities of being human and are, therefore, reflections of us all. ”

–Juror Paul Martineau

45 Featured Artists: Margaret Adams, Frank Armstrong, Greg Bal, Nicolette Bardos, John Bonath, Constance Brinkley, Joan Lobis Brown, Adam Chapin, Jo Ann Chaus, Jesse Crimes, Sebahat Ersoy, Christopher Ferreria, Lisa Foote, Anthony Gordon, Diana Greene, Jarrah Gurrie, Daniella Hehmann, Ed Hensley, Scott Hilton, Michael Honegger, D Richard Ishmael, Jamie Johnson, Michael Joseph, Lynn Karlin, J.K. Lavin, Barbara MacFerrin, Jillian MacMaster, Paul Matzner, Cindy Mervis, Trevor Messersmith, Monique Michaels, Janet Milhomme, David Obermeyer, Doron Oved, Lori Pond, Paul Porell, Jean-Pierre Potez, John-David Richardson, Dan Rioz, R. Kim Rushing, Don Russel, Kris Sanford, Miranda Schmitz, Kim Signoret Paar, and Andre Woodard

+ Exhibitions and Receptions at C4FAP are always free and open to the public

+ Mingle with artists & art lovers at our reception -January 26, 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Doors at 5:30 ) Free

+ Please check our site at c4fap.org for event information and to sign up for email updates

+ Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin for more art and news

Gallery Location

400 N. College Ave. Fort Collins, Co, 80524 Closed Sun. and Mon.