Cheyenne VA to hold final public meetings on new Loveland clinic

CHEYENNE, Wyo.- The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System will be holding two open house style meetings in January to discuss the progress made on the new Loveland clinic.

The first meeting will be held on Jan. 18 at American Legion Post 18, in Greeley; while the second meeting will be held on Jan. 24 at the Associated Veterans of Loveland, in Loveland. Both meetings will begin at 5 p.m.

“We are very excited about the move from Greeley to Loveland,” said Paul Roberts, hospital director. “The new facility will provide our Veterans more access to their health care needs; while providing room to keep up with the growth in northern Colorado.”

The open house style meetings provide an open forum to all Veterans, their families and the community to learn about and discuss current and upcoming initiatives to improve access to VA care and benefits in Northern Colorado.

Representatives from the Greeley VA Clinic relocation team, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and the VA Transportation office are just a few of the services that will be available to answer questions.

The new Loveland Clinic is scheduled to open for Veteran appointments in late February. A formal grand opening will be held in April.

The American Legion Post 18 is located at 809 30th Ave, in Greeley and the Associated Veterans of Loveland facility is located at 305 Cleveland Ave., in Loveland.

Veterans, Families, and Beneficiaries. Congressional delegations, local leaders, media, and general public are welcome to attend.

Greeley VA Clinic Open House; Thursday, Jan 18; 5 to 7 p.m.; 809 30th Ave., in Greeley

Loveland VA Clinic Open House; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 5 to 7 p.m.; 305 Cleveland Ave., in Loveland