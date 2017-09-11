Cheyenne VA Open House September 13 in Fort Collins

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, which provides health care services to veterans in southeastern Wyoming, northern Colorado, and western Nebraska, will hold an open house on Wednesday, September 13, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1781, 603 Lesser Drive, Fort Collins.

The open house will provide a forum to all veterans, their families and the general public to learn about and discuss current and upcoming initiatives to improve VA access to care and benefits in Northern Colorado.

Representatives from the Cheyenne Vet Center, the Greeley VA Clinic, the Veterans Benefits Regional Office and the VA transportation office will be on hand to answer questions.