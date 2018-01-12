Chick-fil-A to open in Timnath Jan. 17

Stevan Stein will open his second stand-alone Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant on Jan. 17 near Interstate 25 and Harmony Road in Timnath.

The restaurant, at 4531 Weitzel St., will employ about 110 people when up and operating. It will be 4,700 square feet in size and include a play area for children. It will seat 120 people inside and 12 on an outdoor patio. The restaurant joins Stein’s other stand-alone franchise location, which is in Fort Collins.

Instead of the usual opening-day activity in which the first 100 customers receive Chick-fil-A meals free for a year, the Timnath opening will feature a scavenger hunt in which 100 winners will receive the free meals for a year. Rules can be found online.

Stein began his affiliation with Chick-fil-A in Texas and then in North Carolina. He operated the Foothills Mall location in Fort Collins until its closing in 2010. He opened the first free-standing location for Chick-fil-A in Fort Collins in 2009. He’ll continue to operate both the Fort Collins and Timnath stores.

As part of the grand opening week, the restaurant will conduct a children’s book drive. The books will be part of a free library exchange available to children near the restaurant