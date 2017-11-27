Child found dead near Drake after being reported missing

According to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers were notified about a missing 23-month-old child on the morning of November 27.

The mother reported she last saw the child about 30 minutes prior when they were sleeping. When the mother woke, she found the door to the home opened and the child was gone.

Responders began searching near the 1500 block of West Highway 34 and later found the unresponsive child about 400 yards down river from the home. CPR was started and the child was transported to an area hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.