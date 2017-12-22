Christmas Tree Recycling Program Returns December 26 through January 15

The City of Fort Collins’ annual free Christmas tree recycling program begins December 26 and runs through January 15.

Collected trees will be chipped on site and processed into wood mulch for residential use. All decorations must be removed from trees prior to drop-off to ensure contamination-free recycling. No wreaths, ornaments, tinsel, hooks, nails, plastic bags, or artificial trees will be accepted.

Drop-off sites include:

Edora Park, 1420 E. Stuart St. (Tennis court parking lot)

Rolland Moore Park, 2201 S. Shields St. (Southeast corner of the parking lot)

Fort Collins Streets Facility, 625 Ninth St. (Southwest corner of Vine Drive and Lemay Avenue)

Fossil Creek Park, 5821 S. Lemay Ave. (enter from Lemay Avenue)

Wellington Recycling Drop-Off Site, Town Garage (Corner of Sixth Street and Grant Avenue)

Larimer County Landfill, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road (Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Options for recycling Christmas tree after January 15 are available at the following locations, but residents should anticipate being charged a recycling fee:

Timberline Recycling Center 1903 S. Taft Hill Road in the hard-to-recycle-materials area (Tuesday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Hageman’s EarthCycle 3501 E. Prospect during regular business hours

Larimer County Green Waste program, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road (Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

More information may be found at www.fcgov.com/recycling or http://www.larimer.org/solidwaste/ftc.htm.