City of Fort Collins Human Relations Award Recipients Named

From Left to Right - Dr. Janine Farinas, Lisa Poppaw, Sue Ferguson, Herman Chavez and Lt. Jeremy Yonce

The City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission has announced the recipients of the 2017 Human Relations Awards who were honored at a ceremony this week.

 Recipients were chosen for their promotion of acceptance and diversity in Fort Collins. Nominations were accepted in five categories. The recipients, who were honored Tuesday, December 5:

 Youth – Herman Chavez, a Rocky Mountain High School senior, who serves as a peer counselor, an officer in the school’s LGBT club and a leader of presentations on sexual assault.

 Adult – Dr. Janina Farinas, a practicing family therapist and founder of La Cocina, which offers no-cost therapeutic services to Latino individuals and families in community-based and at-home settings.

 Senior – Sue Ferguson, former Executive Director of Women’s Center and United Way of Fort Collins, who has worked as a leader and organizer of the Sanctuary Church designation for Foothills Unitarian Church.

 Organization – ChildSafe, Northern Colorado’s only comprehensive outpatient treatment program for child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, and their non-offending family members.

 Police and Emergency Services – Lt. Jeremy Yonce, who was instrumental in the creation of Campus West Connections and Outreach Fort Collins, a program focused on the safety and vibrancy of downtown Fort Collins and connecting vulnerable populations to supportive services.

