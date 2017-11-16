Fort Collins Park Planning and Development Department Awarded by Commission on Disability

Fort Collins, CO – The City of Fort Collins Park Planning and Development Department took home two Mayor Awards presented by the Commission on Disability (COD) last month.

The Commission on Disability serves as an advisor to the Fort Collins City Council on issues relating to citizens with disabilities. Every year the COD recognizes individuals, businesses, and agencies in the Fort Collins community who work to enrich the lives of people with disabilities, presented by the Mayor of Fort Collins.

The Park Planning and Development team was awarded the Mayor’s Partnership Award which recognizes the entire department, for their work in the installation of adult changing tables at two community parks. The first adult changing table was installed at Spring Canyon Park’s Inspiration Playground family restroom. Fort Collins Girl Scout Troop #71683, Foothills Gateway, Community Foundation, and The Arc of Larimer County donated funds to purchase the table.

Craig Kisling received the Mayor’s Employee of the Year Award which recognizes an individual who embraces his/her daily call to impactful, life-changing work for and with people with disabilities. Craig spearheaded the effort to install adult changing tables in both the men’s and women’s restrooms at the soon to open, Twin Silo Park. Craig has been with the City of Fort Collins Park Planning and Development department for the past 15 years, and has worked on projects such as Oak Street Plaza, Registry Park, Soft Gold Park, and the Community Gardens.

The installation of the powered height adjustable adult changing tables promote inclusion and allow people with disabilities and their caretakers lead more fulfilling lives. The Park Planning and Development team is happy to add to the inclusivity of Fort Collins, and will continue to support inclusivity initiatives along with the COD in the future.