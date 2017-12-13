City Relaunches Search for Police Chief

The City of Fort Collins is relaunching its nation-wide search for a new Police Chief with KRW Associates, a public sector executive search firm out of Colorado Springs.

Elevating a nationwide search for a new Fort Collins Police Chief, KRW Associates brings decades of experience recruiting senior level executives and Chiefs to the City’s already rigorous hiring process.

The City reposted the position this month after terminating its contract with the previous search firm in September.

“We are excited to move forward with this process and our new partners to find the best person for the job,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “Our priority of finding the right Chief for Fort Collins has never changed.”

Candidates previously engaged in the process are invited to reapply, and there is an opportunity for additional candidates to be sourced by KRW. In early 2018, the City will review candidates and narrow its pool.

There will also be additional community engagement opportunities for the public to provide input throughout the selection process.

The search for a new Chief follows the resignation of former Police Chief John Hutto on May 12. Retired Aurora Police Chief Terry Jones is currently serving as the Interim Chief.