Co-founder of Fort Collins-based nonprofit to receive international award

FORT COLLINS — Steven A. Hitz, one of the founders of Launching Leaders Worldwide Inc., a nonprofit based in Fort Collins, will be honored with a Global Business & Interfaith Peace Medal in March.

The ceremony is part of the Global Business & Interfaith Peace Symposium and Awards in Seoul, South Korea, an initiative of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact Business for Peace platform, the Global Compact Network Korea and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

Launching Leaders helps millennials combine time-tested principles with faith to move forward in their everyday lives through an online course and companion book. Hitz is the author of the book and a member of the team that created the course. Hitz founded and is the former chief executive of U.S. Reports. He now runs Hitz Financial Group based in Fort Collins.

CEO nominees from more than 25 countries and territories on all six continents were in competition for medals.

The awards ceremony will be March 8 prior to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics in Korea.