Colorado farm and ranch women to get free training through Annie’s Project

On October 10th and 11th, women from around the region will gather to participate in a Facilitator Training Workshop to offer Annie’s Project training.
The mission of Annie’s Project is to empower farm/ranch women to be better business operators and/or partners through networks and managing and organizing critical information.
Facilitators will lead the six-week courses, providing management education in five risk areas: production, price or market, financial, institutional and legal, and human and personal.
The workshop is free at the Ranch Events Complex, and it’s hosted by Colorado State University Extension.
