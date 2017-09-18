Colorado farm and ranch women to get free training through Annie’s Project

GRAPHIC COURTESY Annie's Project

On October 10th and 11th, women from around the region will gather to participate in a Facilitator Training Workshop to offer Annie’s Project training.

The mission of Annie’s Project is to empower farm/ranch women to be better business operators and/or partners through networks and managing and organizing critical information.

Facilitators will lead the six-week courses, providing management education in five risk areas: production, price or market, financial, institutional and legal, and human and personal.

The workshop is free at the Ranch Events Complex, and it’s hosted by Colorado State University Extension.

To register:
https://www.eventbrite.com

For more information:

R. Brent Young, Ph.D.
Regional Extension Specialist
Agriculture & Business Management
Colorado State University Extension
 
Sterling Regional Engagement Center
302 Main Street
Sterling, CO 80751
 
970-522-7207 office 

