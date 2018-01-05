Colorado Heart Gallery on display at SouthGate Church in Fort Collins

874 Colorado kids and teens adopted from foster care in 2017

WHAT: The Colorado Heart Gallery, a traveling photography display featuring photographs of children and teens in foster care waiting for an adoptive family, will be on display at SouthGate Church in Fort Collins.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 3, 2018 to Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

WHERE: SouthGate Church, 6541 S. College Ave. Ft Collins, CO 80525. Tuesday–Friday, 9 am-1:30 pm and Sundays during church services, 10-11:30 am.

What Else: The Colorado Department of Human Services and county human services agencies need help finding families for 267 children and teens in the foster care system waiting to be adopted, many of whom are featured on the Colorado Heart Gallery. In Larimer County, where SouthGate Church is located, three children and teens are waiting for a family.

874 Colorado children and teens in foster care were adopted in 2017.

The Colorado Heart Gallery is both a traveling display and online photo gallery at coheartgallery.org that includes portraits and videos of children and teens to help potential parents get to know the young people who are waiting to be adopted.

The Colorado Heart Gallery is one of the state’s most widely used projects to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

Adoption from foster care has little to NO cost.

The average age of child on the Colorado Heart Gallery is 13 years old. There is high demand for adoptive families for older teens and sibling groups.

The Colorado Heart Gallery is made possible thanks to volunteer photographers donating their time and talents and The Adoption Exchange, a local nonprofit that connects children waiting in foster care with families who adopt, and supports those families through the adoption process.

VISUALS/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Representatives from the Colorado Department of Human Services and The Adoption Exchange are available for interviews regarding the Colorado Heart Gallery.

To learn more about fostering or adopting in Colorado and find local opportunities to get involved in your community, visit co4kids.org