Colorado Parks and Wildlife launches updated purchasing system

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to announce the launch of our new integrated purchasing system, serving as a one-stop shop for all CPW products, including hunting and fishing licenses, campsite reservations, OHV and snowmobile permit renewals, Colorado Outdoors magazine and more.

“We are excited to offer a streamlined customer service experience by combining all prior purchasing and reservations systems into one,” said Bob Broscheid, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Being able to plan a full trip, from parks pass to campsite to fishing license, all from one account and in a single checkout, is a huge benefit to our customers.”

This new purchasing system means an account holder can use a single login to purchase any CPW product, including:

All camping, cabin and yurt reservations

All fishing license purchases, Including waterfowl stamps

All hunting licenses, as well as checking preference points and draw status and updating application information

Habitat stamps

Annual and Aspen Leaf parks passes

Online retail orders, including Colorado Outdoors magazine

New customers and hunters and anglers who do not have existing ReserveAmerica accounts should find the process of creating an account similar to setting up any other online account, choosing a username and password and including identification information such as a birthdate and a driver’s license or state identification number. Additional details are required for purchasing hunting and fishing licenses, including your social security number and existing Customer Identification Number (CID) if applicable.

We are aware of a system challenge, specifically with existing customers who have accounts created in both CPW Reservations/ReserveAmerica and in our previous licensing system, which need to be merged into a single account in the new system. We are working to resolve this issue, but in the meantime, you may call our hunt planning and reservations teams to assist you with merging your accounts. For assistance in merging accounts, call 1-800-678-2267 and select option 2.

Detailed instructions on setting up a new account, or updating your existing ReserveAmerica account, can be found on the CPW Shop FAQs page.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife looks forward to helping customers plan their outdoor experiences. To learn more, and to start using the new system, visit cpw.state.co.us.