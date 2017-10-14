“We have the meats,” says Arby’s®, and last year the chain branched out into wild game, rolling out a venison sandwich in select markets in five states. It sold out within hours. This year, Arby’s Venison Sandwich—a thick-cut marinated venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce—goes nationwide on October 21.

And, in a very few locations, so does the brand new elk sandwich, a “juicy elk steak drenched in a blackberry port sauce on a specialty roll.”

The elk sandwich will be available on October 21 at only three locations, including one in Colorado: one Arby’s in Casper, Wyoming; one in Billings, Montana; and the Arby’s at 200 East 144th Avenue, Thornton, Colorado.

“If people are interested in trying the [elk] sandwich, the only way to guarantee they can get one is to get there when we open or a little before and make sure they are in line, just like the folks last year,” said Rob Lynch, Arby’s Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer. The venison sandwich will be available October 21 at all Arby’s.