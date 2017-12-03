“Come on down!” to the Price Is Right Live at Budweiser Event Center

The Price Is Right Live stage show returns to the Budweiser Event Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland, at 7 p.m., December 5. This unique interactive show, based on the television game show of the same name, features classic games played on stage just like on the TV show. Audience members may get a chance to “Come on down!” to possibly win appliances, vacations, cash or cars by playing well-known games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the Showcase.

The Price is Right™ is the longest running game show in television history. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person. Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America. For more about the live show, see http://priceisrightlive.com/show/

Tickets are available in person at the Budweiser Events Center box office, by phone at (877) 544-8499, or online at http://budweisereventscenter.com/events/ticket-info/ For accessible seating, buy tickets through the box office at (970) 619-4112, (970) 619-4110, or (877) 544-8499, or buy in person at the box office.