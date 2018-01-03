Commissioner Gaiter hosts First Thursday Citizen Meeting in Wellington

This week with featured guest Laurie Stolen, Behavioral Health Project Director, discussing the latest developments in Mental Health Matters.
Today’s Admin meeting featured a presentation to the Commissioners from Stolen on land use for a potential behavioral health facility. Listen in on the recorded discussion at:
For more information on future Citizen Meetings and get an overview of the calendar, visit the webpage at:
Details:
Thursday, January 4th, 7:30-9am at the T-Bar Inn, 3803 Cleveland Ave, Wellington
