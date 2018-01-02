Commissioner Johnson hosts his First Wednesday Citizen Meeting in Laporte

Wednesday, January 3rd, 8:30-10am at Laporte Pizza, 3208 W. CR 54G
Featured guest, Laurie Stolen, Behavioral Health Project Director, will discuss the latest developments in Mental Health Matters.
Today’s Admin meeting featured a presentation to the Commissioners from Stolen on land use for a potential behavioral health facility. Listen in on the recorded discussion at:
For more information on future Citizen Meetings and get an overview of the calendar, visit the webpage at:
