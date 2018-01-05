Community Grant Application Press Release from Rotary Club of Fort Collins

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly. For the first quarter of 2017 the category will be Arts and Sciences Programs. Key dates: 1) We will begin accepting applications on the day of the Press Release, January 3, 2018, and 2) Application due date is February 16, 2018, and 3) Grant awards will be made starting March 21, 2018.
Complete details of the grant program, eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, and submission dates for each category may be found at rotarycluboffortcollins.org/
Completed applications for Arts and Sciences Grants must be submitted in electronic pdf format by email to: rfmarschkejr@gmail.com by 5:00 P.M. Mountain Standard Time, on Friday, February 16, 2018. Grant recipients in the Arts and Sciences Programs category will be notified in March 2018, and checks will be distributed at Rotary Club of Fort Collins Wednesday noon lunch meetings on and after March 21, 2018.
Thank you!
Robert F. Marschke, Jr., M.D.; Co-Chair, Community Grants Committee, Rotary Club of Fort Collins
Cell phone: 970-213-6396
