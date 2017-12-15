Community Invited to Home Dedication on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017

Community Invited to Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Home Dedication on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Dec. 11, 2017) – Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity works tirelessly to make safe and affordable housing a reality for all. This goal would not be feasible without numerous organizations and individuals joining forces even in the face of hardship, as demonstrated by the story of Carolyn Laughlin’s home. After many setbacks and difficulties, the home will finally be dedicated on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. All community members are invited to attend the dedication at 1016 Skyline Drive in Fort Collins.

Laughlin’s Habitat housing journey began with Poudre High School’s 2015-2016 Geometry in Construction class. Each year, 80 students build a Habitat home in the high school’s parking lot, which teaches students real-world math skills and the value of commitment to the community. The original plan was to transport the house to its permanent home in Harmony Cottages, Fort Collins Habitat’s largest housing development to date, but the lot was not entirely finished at the time of the house’s completion, thus delaying the move-in process.

“Once word got out that Carolyn would have to wait longer than expected to call her new house a home, support came pouring in from all around the community,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “We were truly humbled by the way so many businesses and organizations pulled together for Carolyn.”

Westminster Presbyterian Church had the vision to parcel off and donate a piece of their land, and while the lot was being developed, Maxey Trailers stored the house. However, the predicament had not been solved yet. When the house was waiting to be moved, a massive storm tore through Fort Collins, demolishing half of the house. Heath Construction learned of Laughlin’s plight and stepped in to rebuild the house and manage the site at no cost.

Finally, in the spring of 2017, the land was ready, and the house was moved to its permanent location. With the generous help of financial donors – Woodward Charitable Trust, Group Gives and First National Bank – and numerous volunteers, the Laughlin home is nearly complete.

To celebrate Laughlin’s new home ownership and the spectacular journey it has made, a dedication ceremony will take place at its new location, 1016 Skyline Drive. All community members are invited to attend.

Learn more about Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity and its programs at fortcollinshabitat.org.