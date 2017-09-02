Community support is the heart of Wellington Food Bank

by Mark Gabbert

More than 20 years ago, two members of Zion Lutheran Church began the Wellington Food Bank. At first, this involved simply standing on the steps in front of the church to help provide some basic foods to those in need who stopped by. Over the years, as the community and the need expanded, so did the food bank.

Now held in a larger facility at the Wellington Community Church, 8445 Third Street, Wellington, the food bank serves an average of 60-70 families with substantial boxes of food twice each month.

This important community service, entirely run by volunteers, is supported with funds from grants and contributions, as well as food and financial contributions from groups and individuals throughout the area. All three schools in Wellington hold food drives, as do the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. 4-H clubs have raised funds, as has the Town Board and Chamber of Commerce, and all of the churches in town lend their support. Often, the food bank receives donations from individuals.

The Wellington Food Bank is normally open on the first and third Thursdays of each month (see https://facebook.com/Wellington-Colorado-Food-Bank-111148762249068/). People who qualify for food according to the guidelines of the Food Bank for Larimer County (see details at http://foodbanklarimer.org/do-i-qualify/) may shop between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., and those not available at that time may pick up pre-packaged boxes between 7 and 8:00 p.m.