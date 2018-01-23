CPP Inc. moving HQ from Fort Collins to Windsor

CCP Inc. will be moving its headquarters from 2400 Midpoint Drive in Fort Collins to 7365 Greendale Road in Windsor, where it will also set up operations to conduct wind-tunnel testing, computer simulations and technical analyses for clients. The company operates a wind-tunnel testing facility at another location in Fort Collins that will be moved to Windsor. The company also has a testing facility in Sydney, Australia.

CPP stands for Cermak, Peterka, Peterson. The employee-owned company assists building owners, architects and engineers around the globe in understanding how considering wind’s effect can improve building design. A history of creative problem-solving dates to the earliest days of wind engineering, when Dr. Jack Cermak discovered new ways to apply the science of fluid mechanics and air flow to environmental problems faced by tall buildings. Engineering concerns include wind loads & effects, air quality, air permitting, and wind on solar arrays in both indoor and outdoor environments. Diverse challenges have included the humming and whistling of high winds on buildings, wind effects on amusement rides, door operability in windy conditions, wind studies for space vehicles and launch pads and the effects of wind on power lines.

International projects are showcased in an online portfolio at cppwind.com/portfolio. The 30-year-old company has performed thousands of projects worldwide including North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia. Two of its local projects include the Denver Art Museum addition and wind engineering at Mile High Stadium.

CPP Inc. has more than 100 employees worldwide. According to a company spokeswoman, it has yet to determine how many employees will be in Windsor. Plans are to be fully operational in Windsor by third quarter 2019.

Peter Kast, Annah Moore and Matt Patyk with CBRE Group Inc.’s office in Fort Collins represented CPP in leasing the space from Windsor Center LLC.

Matt Patyk states: “Balancing incongruent lease expirations for CPP’s current office and wind-tunnel operations, we initially explored build-to-suit projects, sites for purchase as well as options that would continue operations separately. In the end, we identified a development project in the works that perfectly met CPP’s needs for location, size and rent.”