Craft a long-lasting leaf mobile

Love the colors of autumn leaves? What if you could capture them in time? Learn how to preserve fall color with beeswax at a craft workshop on October 7, 10 a.m.-12:00 noon, at Gulley’s Greenhouse, 6029 South Shields Street, Fort Collins.

You’ll learn how to naturally preserve the gorgeous reds, oranges and golds of autumn leaves, and use them to create a leaf mobile during this hands-on workshop.

The class is intended for ages 10 and up, as hot beeswax will be used. For the $25 cost of the class, all materials will be supplied and you will take home your very own lasting memory of autumn. To register, go to https://gulleygreenhouse.com/event/beeswax-leaf-mobile/