CSU, City Collaborate on Community Response to Climate Change

Colorado State University researchers are recruiting Fort Collins residents to participate in a deliberative discussion about actions the community can take to cut emissions 20 percent by 2020.

In partnership with the City, the CSU Center for Public Deliberation is seeking a group that represents the broader community to help identify barriers to action and solutions for change.

Residents can fill out the survey at www.fcgov.com/elevate for an opportunity to win one of two $50 Amazon gift cards. From those responses, CSU researchers will select people representing key demographics and stakeholders to participate in the Elevate Climate Action event on February 8. The final group will be compensated $50 for their participation in the Climate Action Plan forum. No ID is required to participate.

The Fort Collins City Council has set a community goal of achieving a 20 percent reduction in 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 and 80 percent by 2030, with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. For more information about the Climate Action Plan, go to www.fcgov.com/climateaction.

The Center for Public Deliberation serves as an impartial resource to the Northern Colorado community. Working with students trained in small group facilitation, the CPD assists local government, school districts, and community organizations by researching issues and developing useful background material, and then designs, facilitates, and reports on public engagement. The center is based in CSU’s Department of Communication Studies, which is part of the College of Liberal Arts.