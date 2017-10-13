CSU Coach Loses 34-Year-Old Daughter in House Fire

Rachael Max, the 34 year old daughter of Doug and Cindy Max, died of smoke inhalation while her parents were out of town. Rachael Max was the only person in the home at the time of the fire, according to PFA.The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation but the fire caused significant damage throughout the home, including to the basement and roof, according to PFA. The Poudre Fire Authority arrived at the house shortly before 5 am Saturday morning to find the house engulfed in flames.

Doug Max is the senior associate athletic director at CSU.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. The fire caused significant damage throughout the home, including to the basement and roof, according to PFA.

Funeral arrangements For Rachael Max are still pending, according to CSU.