CSU Dance Concert Combines Faculty and Student Strengths

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre and Dance at Colorado State University presents the Fall 2017 Dance Concert. The performances will take place on Nov. 9 and 10, at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. All performances will take place in the University Dance Theatre at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street.

New this fall, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $8 for youth (under 18), $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at http://www.csuartstickets.com/. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Havelock Ellis, English physician and writer once said, “dancing is the loftiest, the most moving, the most beautiful of the arts, because it is not mere translation or abstraction from life; it is life itself.” For three days in Nov., dance students at the UCA will show audiences a piece of their life, performing dance-works from classes department-wide.

The Fall Dance Concert features the performance and choreography of new Assistant Professor of Dance Madeline Harvey; the Ballet Repertory Ensemble student performers, and guest faculty performance and choreography by Matthew Harvey. Selected student choreographers and performers show their creative work, and technical production and design for the concert features student designers, stage managers, and technicians. With a wonderful balance of classical, contemporary, and theatrical ballet elements, a highlight of the evening will be the balcony scene from Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, performed by Madeline and Matthew Harvey.