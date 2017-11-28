CSU Fall 2017 Dance Capstone Concert

Places Between

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University presents the Fall 2017 Dance Capstone concert. The performances will take place on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 9. All concerts will be in the University Dance Theatre at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street.

New this fall, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $8 for youth (under 18), $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Colorado State University students Shannon Gerney, Emily Kaiser, and Julianna Williams prepare to bookend their time training with the dance department. Before they empty out their lockers for good, they will first take their combined 50 years of dance experience and construct a show from the ground up.

Each dancer is required to choreograph and perform a four to seven-minute solo, choreograph an eight to twelve-minute group piece, and perform in each other’s group pieces. Additionally, they are required to select costumes, music, and a theme for the show. The show titled “Places Between,” explores the concept of being in a time of transition and change. It is about ending one phase and preparing to start another.

“As a graduating senior, I’m very much in an in between place,” Gerney said. “I’m still a student, but at the same time I need to look towards the future and what’s next.”