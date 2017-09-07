CSU police officer seriously injured after being dragged by a car

On September 7, a Colorado State University police officer was seriously injured during a traffic stop at Prospect Road and Whitcomb Street.

At 1:43 a.m., CSU Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, later determined to be stolen. The driver, Dominic Jackson, attempted to flee after showing a gun. One CSUPD officer was dragged by the vehicle and was seriously injured. The vehicle stopped after a short distance and Jackson was taken into custody.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Jackson was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Charges are pending. Jackson is not a student or employee at Colorado State University.

Due to the serious nature of the officer’s injuries, the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated. Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Jason Curtis at (970) 416-2441 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.