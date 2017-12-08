CSU Professors and Student Highlight Important Research Funded by the EPA

The event, hosted by Defend Our Future, highlighted the importance of local action to protect our environment and criticized the proposed budget cuts for the federal EPA.

Professor Emily Fischer talked about her research into dust and forest fires and how the effect of climate change on those factors is important to the Fort Collins community. Fischer explained, “The EPA supports [my] work… I have two small children that live in the state of Colorado and I am concerned about what air they’ll be breathing as they grow up.”

Professor Jeffrey Pierce discussed his research regarding the effects of residentially burning solid fuels on both health and climate, sparked by the fact that “…the World Health Organization estimates that each year around the world, three to four million people die younger than they would have if they were not exposed to [residential solid-fuel] smoke.”

He went on to explain that, “…along with the health effects, there are also climate effects. This smoke will eventually leave the home either by chimney or by leaving the house through vents or cracks…If the smoke happens to be quite dark, if you image the smoke that comes out of, say, a diesel truck, this generally has a warming effect on climate…”