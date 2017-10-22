CSU Student and Two Others Killed in Shooting

Three people were killed and one injured just before 2 Am Thursday morning. The incident occurred at 720 City Park Ave. west of the Colorado State University Campus. Details as to what motivated the shooting are unavailable at this time.

Authorities have notified the family of the CSU student about her death.

On Thursday night, CSU President Tony Frank identified the student as Savannah McNealy in an email to students, faculty and staff.

McNealy was an art major who would have graduated in December.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Savannah personally, but I have talked this afternoon with others who did…and she sounds like an exceptional, bright, energetic, confident, and creative young woman. She was clearly loved as a friend and daughter,” Frank wrote.

A vigil for McNealy is set for 4 p.m. Friday near the Ram Walk. McNealy was instrumental in coming up with the idea and design for the Ram Walk.

“Our thoughts go out, as well, to the other victims of last night’s shooting, whose names have not yet been made public. This tragedy, occurring so near our campus, brings into sharp focus the value of life everywhere,” Frank wrote.