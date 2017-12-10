Da Vinci BodyBoard opens 1st U.S. Studio in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Dec 9, 2017. Da Vinci BodyBoard, a 30-minute, high- intensity resistance training program, announces the grand opening of FoCo Da Vinci Body Studio in Fort. Collins, CO, its first licensed studio in the U.S.

Fitness entrepreneur Floery Mahoney founded Da Vinci BodyBoard in 2013. Mahoney, the former owner of the first Pilates studio to open in Vermont, designed the BodyBoard when she wanted to create a half-hour workout that would include strength training, cardio, and stretching in one challenging and efficient series of movements .

Since then, the patented BodyBoard has become an international sensation with training locations in Los Angeles, London, Miami, Seoul, Tokyo and in 2018, Greece. Mahoney’s flagship studio is headquartered in Santa Fe, N.M.

The new FoCo Da Vinci Body Studio in Ft. Collins is the first independent studio to be licensed in the U.S. (it will soon be joined by studios in Chicago, New York, and Mexico City).

While simple in its set-up and design, the BodyBoard, offers a fun and adjustable workout for a wide range of abilities. The unique structure and varied framework of exercises set people up for success and long-term commitment.

The BodyBoard program features one-minute intervals of intense exercise with 22-second rests in-between. Each exercise is designed to tone muscles, strengthen the core, and balance the body to create full body integrity. Clients of all ages find the workouts stimulating and innovative, yet straightforward to learn due to the combination of recognizable fitness moves with the BodyBoard’s distinctive moves.

Theresa Rudel has been a personal trainer and fitness instructor for the last 20 years. Rudel grew up in Westminster, CO participating in gymnastics, group sports, running, cycling, bodybuilding, triathlons, and more recently climbing 38 of the 53 Fourteeners in the state.

Rudel took her first BodyBoard class in 2016 and was so inspired by the benefits of the program that she decided to open her own studio in Ft. Collins. “The Da Vinci BodyBoard combines all the things I love about fitness into onesimple, yet complex, workout,” says Rudel. “I can’t wait to introduce it to my clients.”

The FoCo Da Vinci Body Studio opens Saturday, December 9, 2017. The first class is free for Fort Collins residents. Among other class pass options, the studio will offer a monthly, unlimited pass for $85/month until January 1, 2018