Defend Our Future to Host “Defend Our Beer” Panel

Event Will Highlight Impact of Water Quality and Climate Change on the Brewing Industry

(FORT COLLINS) — Climate advocacy group Defend Our Future will host a panel of community environmental science and brewing experts to discuss how Colorado’s water and land quality affects the vibrant Fort Collins brewing industry on Monday, November 13th, at 6:30 P.M. The panel will include high level representatives from two local breweries and a co-founder of a local maltings company.

Panelists will address the importance of access to clean water and the importance of sustainability in the brewing industry and the work that’s being done in the local Fort Collins community to address this. Additionally, they will illustrate the importance of local, statewide and federal environmental protections afforded by the Environmental Protection Agency, and how the proposed 31 percent EPA budget cut impacts the agency’s ability to enable sustainable environmental practices.

Following the panel discussion, there will be food and drink available for the attendees and time to meet fellow environmentally aware residents of Fort Collins.

WHO:

Dwight Hall, President & Brewer, Coopersmith’s Brewery

Charlie Hoxemeier, Head Brewer, Gilded Goat Brewing Co

Steve Clark, Co-Founder, Troubadour Maltings

Chris Bresee, Organizer, Defend Our Future Colorado

Taylor Moran, Deputy Organizer, Defend Our Future Colorado

WHERE:

Gilded Goat Brewery

3500 S College Ave #194,

Fort Collins, CO 80525

WHAT:

Brewing and water quality experts discuss the importance of the Environmental Protection Agency and water quality to the brewing industry and the work that’s being done to keep the brewing industry sustainable.

WHEN:

November 13, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Defend Our Future is a non-partisan, non-profit project of the Environmental Defense Fund aimed at engaging millennials with climate change action. For additional information, see defendourfuture.org.