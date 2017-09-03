Devil’s Backbone Open Space offers September events

Devil’s Backbone Open Space (http://larimer.org/parks/bbone.cfm), located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be offering a selection of guided hikes and events in September, including a program on September 14 offered in both English and Spanish. Programs are free, but registration is required; go to https://offero.larimer.org/ to sign up. Dress appropriately, and bring water. Contact Andy Grinstead, Education and Volunteer Programs, at (970) 619-4565 with questions.

Wednesday, September 6, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., “Geology Hike at the Devil’s Backbone.” Join Larimer County naturalists to learn about this local landmark as well as the geology of the northern Front Range. Hike rating: Easy.

Tuesday, September 12, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., “Tiny Trekkers.” Crafts and stories for you and your 2- to 5-year-old. A parent or guardian must accompany the child.

Thursday, September 14, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., “Art of Nature/El Arte de la Naturaleza.” Join Berthoud watercolor artist Joyanna Rose Gittings to explore basic artistic techniques and create an artwork on location. Hike rating: Easy. Offered bilingually in English and Spanish. Supplies are provided.

Saturday, September 16, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. “Wonderful Wild Plants of the Devil’s Backbone.” Join botanist Kathy Keeler to see late bloomers, look at seeds and fruits, and hear folklore of the plants in northern Colorado’s foothills. Hike rating: Easy.

Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society.” Telescopes will be available at the parking lot for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. Dress warmly for evening temperatures, and bring binoculars if you have them.