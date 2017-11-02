Nappie Project in Loveland helps families with much needed diapers

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, low-income families spend up to 20% of their monthly income on diapers. On average, diapers cost a family $70-80/month per child; 1 in 3 families have reported a diaper need. Sadly, it often boils down to diapers versus food. Neither Medicaid nor food stamps cover the cost of diapers.

As the only diaper bank in Northern Colorado, the non-profit Nappie Project diaper bank, an all-volunteer organization, distributes thousands of diapers to 14 partner agencies across NOCO. In 2016, 46% of those diapers came from donations.

Support the Nappie Project by donating at these diaper-drive events:

November 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sam’s Club, 4700 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins (https://facebook.com/events/1759630840996134/). Donate, or help collect donations for The Nappie Project in front of Sam’s Club. It’s a great way for high school students to get some volunteer hours on the books. To volunteer, email volunteertnp@gmail.com

November 6, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., The Gilded Goat Brewing Company, 3500 South College Avenue, Fort Collins (https://facebook.com/events/128527327805796/). Pick up a pack of diapers on your way to enjoying a great local brew!

The Nappie Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to ensuring that children in Loveland, Fort Collins, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities have an adequate supply of diapers to remain clean, dry and healthy. For more information, visit http://thenappieproject.weebly.com/; if you need diapers, please see http://thenappieproject.weebly.com/if-you-need-diapers.html