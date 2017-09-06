Dine under the moon and stars at the 3rd Annual Harvest Moon Salmon Bake

The harvest moon will be shining brightly over the fields at Fossil Creek Farms, 7100 Silver Mist Lane, Fort Collins, on Sunday, September 10, for the annual Harvest Moon Salmon Bake. Chef Ricky Myers and the Jax Fish House team conceived the salmon bake—whole Pacific salmon baking over an open fire—three years ago to celebrate the end of the Pacific Northwest salmon season and connect to local farmers in Fort Collins. “We always strive to source from local farms and love to do what we can to support them,” says Chef Myers.

This year, the Harvest Moon Salmon Bake will benefit Save the Poudre, a non-profit with a mission to “protect and restore the Cache La Poudre River.” The four-course family-style menu will be paired with special brews from Horse & Dragon Brewing Company of Fort Collins, wines from Breakthru Beverage Group, and a cocktail prepared by local distiller, DryTown Gin. Music will be provided by local jazzy favorites Smooth Beethoven.

A free shuttle will be available, picking up and dropping off in front of Jax Fish House on College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins. The dinner will take place rain or shine. Vegetarian menu will be available. Tickets are $90. For more information, see http://jaxfishhouse.com/event/3rd-annual-harvest-moon-salmon-bake/