Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony – November 3

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Fort Collins, CO – The most magical evening of the year in Downtown Fort Collins returns on Friday, November 3rd for the Annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony! It’s time onceagain to “flip the switch” on the thousands of strands of brilliant white lights that will illuminate the alleyways, sidewalks and street-tops of historic Old Town Fort Collins. The dazzling display of low energy and sustainable LED lights stretches through seven blocks and will remain lit for the holiday season through Valentine’s Day.

Community members will gather for the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Oak Street Plaza located on the corner of College Ave. and Oak St. beginning at 5:30pm. Before the official unveiling of the lights, families are invited to enjoy hot chocolate courtesy of the Downtown Business Association and Old Town Spice Shop, as well as a live performance by The Andrew Vogt Jazz Quartet.

This year’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony is co-produced by the Downtown Business Association, Downtown Development Authority and the City of Fort Collins. This year’s Holiday Lights display is proudly presented by sponsors Blue Agave, The Blue Ocean Foundation, Cosner Financial, The Eye Center of Northern Colorado, and First National Bank.

At 6:30 pm, representatives from this year’s sponsors, Blue Agave, The Blue Ocean Foundation, Cosner Financial, The Eye Center of Northern Colorado, and First National Bank will invite the community to join in the dramatic countdown to the illumination!

When: Friday, November 3, 2017

Times: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Total event times (6:30pm exactly- the lights go on!)

What: “Lighting of Downtown” Ceremony

Where: Oak Street Plaza

Info #: (970) 484-6500

Cost: FREE!

After the Lighting Ceremony, stick around to eat, shop, and discover the spirit of the holidays under the afterglow of the newly lit holiday lights on this special First Friday in November.