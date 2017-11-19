Fort Collins, CO – The Downtown Fort Collins Business Association is putting the fun in filling out Santa’s Wish List once again with the Downtown Santas Shopping Quest! Starting on Black Friday, the DBA and its member businesses invite shoppers from near and far to discover Downtown and embark on this annual Santa Claus figurine scavenger hunt.

Conquering the quest is free and easy, but there are only 23 days to complete the journey! VisitDowntown and the 31 participating stores between November 24th and December 17th for a chance to win a $500, $200, or $100 Downtown Gift Card redeemable at over 150 businesses in Old Town!

Step 1

Explore 31 Downtown businesses in search of each participating store’s personalized, named Santa figurine! (Look for the unique name of each Santa on their ‘Gift Card Name Tag’)

Step 2

Write the name of your newly discovered Santa on your Santas Quest Sheet and move on to the next shop! Santas Quest Sheets are available at any participating business.

Step 3

Find all 31 hidden Santas and drop your Sheet off at one of the participating businesses to enter to win a $500, $200, or $100 Downtown Gift Card redeemable at over 150 locations in Old Town!

The Santas will be hidden from November 24th – December 17th, and the Gift Card drawing will be on December 22nd, just in time for any last minute holiday shopping!

Visit http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-santas-shopping-quest for more information and let the quest begin!