Drop-in soccer in Wellington

by Wellington Recreation

Want to play some soccer? Wellington Recreation will be running a drop-in soccer day on August 20 at Viewpointe Park, 3535 Reagan Court. This is a free event.

Ages 14 and up may participate. Show up at 1:30 p.m. with your shin guards, sign the roster, and we will “pick” teams and begin playing at 2:00 pm.

Minor and parent/guardian are required to show ID to sign roster.

Please pre-register for this event so that we know who to expect (register here). Those that don’t pre-register are also welcome. If there is enough interest we will look at adding an Adult Coed Family Soccer league to our offerings next Spring. Goooooooooooaaaaaal!!!!

Call the Recreation Office at (970) 568-7410 with any questions.