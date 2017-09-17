Elk in Estes Park enjoy the spotlight at Elk Fest

To celebrate the annual elk rut and learn about the “wapiti,” the Native American name for elk, Estes Park, home to roaming wild elk, hosts the annual Elk Fest from September 30 through October 1 in Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue.

The free festival features bugling contests, elk exhibits, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, elk seminars, elk-inspired arts and crafts, Native American music, dancing and storytelling, a children’s area with elk-themed activities, and a craft beer garden.

For safe and respectful elk viewing tips—these are large, potentially dangerous animals!—please visit http://visitestespark.com/things-to-do/wildlife-watching/

Vendors will display artwork, handmade elk-ivory jewelry, and will offer distinctive elk cuisine. Mountain men from around the country will gather at the Mountain Man Rendezvous to sell their wares and demonstrate their skills. Live country, rock and bluegrass music will light up the park Saturday and Sunday with popular Colorado bands performing on stage. For more about the Elk Fest, go to http://visitestespark.com/events-calendar/special-events/elk-fest/