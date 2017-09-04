Entries wanted for Windsor Art & Heritage Center photo contest

“From nature and people, to places and the abstract, we are searching for the best images that embody the theme ‘From the Wild Side,’ ” says the Windsor Art & Heritage Center, which is seeking photo submissions by September 6 for the upcoming juried exhibit “Community Lens: From the Wild Side!”

Entries will compete for first, second, third and community choice awards of $150, $100, $75 and $75, respectively.

All submissions must be received by September 6. For details on submission criteria and the selection process, see http://co-windsor3.civicplus.com/632/Art-and-Heritage-Center

“From the Wild Side” will be exhibited at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th Street, Windsor, September 21 through November 19. An awards reception will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, September 22.