Fall snow covers Northern Colorado with first seasonal accumulation

North Forty News Journalists live throughout our Northern Colorado coverage area. We have team coverage from several of them about the first snow of the season.

Wellington

Gary Raham

Yesterday, I could enjoy balmy temperatures while admiring leaves turning gold all around. Today, as a CoCoRaHS volunteer (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network), I put on boots to measure rain and snowfall in my Wellington back yard. The gauge told me 0.58” of a combined rain/snow mix fell between about 6 pm yesterday and 7:20 am this morning.

The Weather Channel calls for a Winter Storm Watch until Monday at 6 pm, a Winter Storm Warning until Monday at 3 pm and a Freeze Warning until Tuesday at 10 am. Such is Colorado. But snow forms a beautiful topping to the warm colors of fall. Enjoy—and take care on the roads. It should be sunny and 68 degrees by Thursday!

Laporte

Theresa Rose

So it’s 40 degrees out, wet and soggy, the first snow of the season. Where are my hat and gloves? Why didn’t I cover my roses? As the skiers celebrate, the rest of us grumble as we slog through the slop, digging the snow shovel out of the shed and facing the cold fact of the coming winter. This, fortunately is a mild snow, not too cold and not like some of our early blizzards which leave broken branches in the streets and cars stranded on the side of the road. This time we got off easy.

North-central Larimer County at 8100

Sally Roth‘s Facebook Page this morning, https://www.facebook.com/sally.rothnfn.9

Darn, had hoped to wake up to a foot of this stuff. Nope, only about 5, 6″. The (wooden) “guard crow” on the porch rail.

Fort Collins

Blaine Howerton

I spent the day yesterday getting ready. The announcement came that the Front Range was under Winter Storm Warning and I went to work! As I cranked over the engine on the old snow blower, turned off the sprinklers, covered the plants, picked the pumpkins and the tomatoes, emptied the water fountain, and got out my winter clothes, I realized yet again – THIS IS COLORADO!

I have been here all of my life and I know what the weather forecasters say is very seldom what happens. But at least I’m ready now for the winter!

Snow in Fort Collins has stopped (as of writing at 1:25pm), and I am looking forward to a warmer week!