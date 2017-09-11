Family-friendly fun at Nature’s Harvest Fest, September 16, at the Gardens at Spring Creek

A long list of fun activities, including bird banding, butterfly releases, face painting, demonstrations and workshops, tastings, an artisan marketplace and live music, are planned for Nature’s Harvest Fest at the Gardens at Spring Creek, September 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “The community botanic garden of Fort Collins,” the Gardens at Spring Creek are located at 2145 Centre Avenue, Fort Collins.

Admission is free to the family-friendly “one-day celebration of all things nature and harvest,” although a suggested donation of $5 per adult and $2 per child is appreciated. For more details on the festival and a schedule of activities, see http://fcgov.com/gardens/programsspecial-events/special-events/natures-natures-harvest-fest