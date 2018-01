February Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Guided Hikes and Events

Saturday, February 3, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space trailhead, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Dress warmly for evening temps and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space trailhead, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Dress warmly for evening temps and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org . Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org . Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489

Friday, February 9, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Earth and Sky Night Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists on an evening hike full of stargazing at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Learn to identify stars and constellations, and hear their stories throughout the program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to hiking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Sign up at Join Larimer County naturalists on an evening hike full of stargazing at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Learn to identify stars and constellations, and hear their stories throughout the program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to hiking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Sign up at offero.larimer.org . Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489