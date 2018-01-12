February Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Guided Hikes and Events
Saturday, February 3, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space trailhead, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Dress warmly for evening temps and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
Friday, February 9, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Earth and Sky Night Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists on an evening hike full of stargazing at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Learn to identify stars and constellations, and hear their stories throughout the program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to hiking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
Saturday, February 17, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “CSI: Critter Scene Investigations” Become a wildlife detective with Larimer County naturalists as you hunt for clues and signs of animal activity at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, located just west of Fort Collins off County Road 38E. In this family-friendly program, you’ll discover the stories behind animal’s everyday lives as you learn to read scats, tracks and signs. Program is free, but a $6 day use fee applies. Registration is required. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
Be the first to comment