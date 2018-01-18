Find special offers on Old Town Foodie Walk

Held the third Friday of every month from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., the free, self-guided Foodie Walk in Old Town Fort Collins offers a stroll to interesting shops that sell spices, teas, chocolate, ice cream, wine, cheese, organic food and other goodies, with special discounts or other treats for Foodie Walk participants. January’s Foodie Walk will be held January 19. Visit http://downtownfortcollins.com/?/events/foodie-walk to see a map and a list of participating shops and their Foodie Walk specials.