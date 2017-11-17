First Paved Trail Connecting Loveland, Fort Collins Now Open

LOVELAND, Colo. The first paved trail connecting Loveland and Fort Collins – and each city’s extensive trail network – is now open to the public.

Today elected officials and staff from Larimer County, City of Loveland and City of Fort Collins gathered at a section of the new trail south of Carpenter Road to cut the ribbon and welcome people to the new trail. After the ribbon cutting, several of them hopped on bikes for a tour of the 2-mile, multi-use trail.

“This is a great project that highlights how Fort Collins, Larimer County and Loveland have worked together to provide great recreational opportunities for citizens,” Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly said.

The Colorado Front Range Trail – Loveland to Fort Collins Connection runs between Lemay Avenue and Timberline Road on the east side of the cities. From south to north, it extends from Loveland’s Recreation Trail just west of Boyd Lake State Park to the City of Fort Collins’ Fossil Creek Trail at Carpenter Road.

A partnership among Larimer County, Loveland and Fort Collins will manage the $1.2 million trail. By using this new trail connection, people can go from the 35 miles of paved trails in Fort Collins’ system to the 18 miles of trails in Loveland’s system without hopping off their bikes or getting in a vehicle. The trail is open to foot traffic and non-motorized bicycles.

The two cities first conceived of the idea for the trail in 2002, identifying it as a possible segment of the larger Front Range Trail system, which will extend from New Mexico to Wyoming. The Colorado Front Range Trail Loveland to Fort Collins Connection remains a potential segment of this larger, statewide trail system, depending on that trail system’s final alignment.