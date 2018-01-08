First PizzaRev in Fort Collins Celebrates Grand Opening on January 20

Grand Opening Week includes a “Pay What You Want Fundraiser” on Thursday, January 18, for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Jan. 4, 2018) – On Saturday, January 20, local restaurateur Mark Venditto will celebrate the grand opening of the first PizzaRev in Fort Collins, changing the way the local community thinks about the classic pairing of pizza and beer. PizzaRev has built a loyal following across the country for its Craft Your Own™ pizza experience, empowering guests to fully customize personal pizzas, choosing from 30+ toppings, for one price. The new PizzaRev in Fort Collins combines this experience with a revolutionary, 30-tap, self-pour beer, cider and wine wall that allows guests to pour and pay by the ounce, simply by tapping a special wristband above each tap handle. The stellar collection of draft beers on tap will rotate seasonally and now includes beers from breweries such as Black Bottle, Equinox, Funkwerks, Horse and Dragon, Maxline, New Belgium, O’Dells, Prost, and Zwei.

To celebrate its Grand Opening, the growing build-your-own artisanal pizza shop will host a“Pizzas for a Purpose” fundraising event on Thursday, January 18. Guests are invited to “pay-what-they-want” for a custom-built, personal-sized pizza, with a suggested $8 contribution to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Larimer County. 100% of each guest’s first donation pizza will benefit the non-profit organization, which provides a voice in court for abused or neglected children and a safe place in the community for conflict-free interactions. Continuing the Grand Opening celebration, onSaturday, January 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each guest, 21 years of age and older with valid ID, will receive one free Craft Your Own pizza with a 16-ounce beer purchase. (One free pizza per guest, please.)

The new PizzaRev is located at 649 South College Avenue at West Laurel Street, north of the Ovalat Colorado State University, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s Perfect Pair Happy Hour, when beer and wine is offered at half-off between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily with the purchase of a pizza.

“Our new PizzaRev in Fort Collins is the ultimate way to enjoy America’s favorite food paired with America’s best draft beers,” said Mark Venditto, local owner of the PizzaRev in Fort Collins. “We offer a fully customizable, fun and delicious dining experience, where guests can craft their own pizzas and become their own bartenders at our self-pour, 30-tap beer, cider and wine wall. And what better way to get to know us than during our grand opening celebration on January 20 when guests 21 and over can enjoy a free pizza with a 16-ounce beer purchase!”

About CASA of Larimer County

Since 1987, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Larimer County has been serving the most vulnerable children in our community through advocacy, support and awareness. Our mission is to provide a voice in court for abused and neglected children and a safe place in the community for conflict-free family interactions through our CASA and Harmony House programs. Together these programs provide safety and support to over 500 children here in Larimer County.

About PizzaRev

Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev is a “build-your-own” fast-casual pizza concept that has reinvented the way America eats its favorite food. Guests are empowered to fully customize a personal-sized 11″ pizza for one price. Homemade dough options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and more than 30 artisanal toppings, everything is on display at PizzaRev and crafted right before your eyes. The pizzas are then fired in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven, which produces a crispy Roman-style pizza in just three minutes.

Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news and location information.