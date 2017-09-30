Fishing tournament for vets includes highest-ever Colorado tagged fish

Patriot Anglers, an all-volunteer 501(c)3 organization that works to improve the lives of military and veteran families, is hosting the second annual Fishing with Honor Tournament on Saturday, October 7, at Cherry Creek State Park, 4201 South Parker Rd, Aurora. The tournament features a tagged $20,000 fish and a mobile app to bring tournament fishing into the high-tech world.

The tournament will feature the highest current payout (the $20,000 tagged fish) in Colorado fishing tournaments, as well as the unique iCatch mobile app that will enhance the tournament experience. Anglers can use the iCatch app to receive challenges to complete and automatically measure and identify fish. The app portion of the tournament will feature cash and fishing gear prizes from sponsors, including Cabela’s, Eagle Claw and 20/20 EyeVenue.

The tournament is a fundraiser for Patriot Anglers. “We believe in the healing power of nature, and that time spent fishing can help war veterans reconnect with family and society,” says the non-profit organization. “That’s why we take military service members, veterans and their families on fishing expeditions year round in the boat, on the ice, and along the river. We teach our participants about the ecosystems we fish, and encourage a conservation ethic through education and service.”

For more information about Patriot Anglers, the iCatch app, and the tournament, visit https://patriotanglers.us/